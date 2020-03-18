Coronavirus puts South Florida's lucrative cruise industry under siege

The Disney Dream, docked in Port Canaveral, Fla. Monday, March 9, 2020. Disney Cruise Line announced that after Saturday all of their cruises will suspend operations through the end of the month in response to the coronavirus threat. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — On most weekends near Port Everglades, residents of condos can gaze from their balconies as massive, brightly lit cruise ships head out to the Atlantic Ocean. But those tranquil seas are turning dark.

The new coronavirus pandemic could deal a severe blow to a critical component of South Florida's economy and image. The ability of some cruise lines to survive is open to doubt.

According to Port Everglades, more than 3.9 million passengers passed through the Broward County gateway in fiscal year 2019. The port is served by 10 cruise lines, 40 cruise ships and one ferry service.

Last December, a record 614,755 cruise passengers used the seaport, according to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. In January, 522,432 passengers cleared the port, 20,000 more than in 2019.

The shipping industry in Broward generates more than 13,000 jobs, the port says, employing people who work directly for the lines and for local companies that do business with them. Of the total, 5,821 jobs are associated with the cruise industry.

"Local businesses supplying food, beverages, and services to the cruise lines and the services supplied at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received nearly $2 billion of business revenue," according to an annual impact summary prepared for the port. "In addition, in order to support the services and goods supplied to the cruise lines by these firms, another $180.3 million of local purchases in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area were made by those firms providing direct services to the cruise lines."

In Miami-Dade County, PortMiami, which calls itself the "Cruise Capital of the World," the scale is even higher, with the port hosting 22 lines and 55 ships.

Passenger traffic was up 22% through Sept. 30 to a record 6.8 million passengers, and new operating deals and terminal agreements with several lines are expected to add 27,500 direct and indirect industry jobs. Three Miami-based cruise companies alone — Carnival, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — collectively employ more than 7,500 people, according to the Beacon Council, an economic development organization.

Even at the Port of Palm Beach, where the two-ship Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the sole line serving the port, cruising is a significant contributor, generating 1,400 jobs and more than 462,500 annual customers.

Now, those positives are being undermined by a fast-moving and lethal virus. To say the least, the industry's ability to withstand a growing assault on profits and consumer confidence is undergoing a severe test. Might consolidation be the result of this episode? Do the lines have the financial strength to withstand the downturn?

Just this week, operators were forced into the following steps:

—Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., announced it is shutting down for 60 days after its ships were quarantined in Japan, temporarily barred entry into California and delayed entry into Port Everglades. Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, also by owned by Carnival, are suspending operations until early April.

—Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. of Miami announced it increased borrowing capacity by $550 million to give it more liquidity. The company said it is "pursuing additional actions" such as reducing spending on big projects and operating expenses. Management is laying off an unspecified numbers of contract workers involved in special projects. "These are extraordinary times and we are taking these steps to manage the company prudently and conservatively," Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain said.

—Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings of Miami said its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises subsidiaries are suspending all voyages between March 13 and April 11. The companies operate 28 ships combined.

—Disney Cruise Line is suspending cruises by its four ships for the rest of this month starting Saturday.

—Virgin Voyages, a new entrant at PortMiami backed by British billionaire Richard Branson, postponed the debut of its first ship, the 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady. The self-described "adult cruise line" is headquartered in Plantation.

—MSC Cruises, which operates out of Miami, is canceling cruises this month in the Antilles, the Mediterranean and the Emirates, citing government restrictions on passenger movements.

—Viking Cruises, an ocean and river cruise operator based in Switzerland, suspended sailings until May.

—Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, based in the United Kingdom, is halting operations through late May.

On Wall Street, the stock prices of Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings all plunged by 45% to 50% as investors dumped their shares. Despite a slight recovery during a market rebound on Tuesday, all have a long way to go to recover the losses.

One industry analyst, Henry Curtis of Normura Instinet, suggested Carnival may have to cut its stock dividend. Another, James Hardiman of Wedbush Securities, predicted that industry passenger bookings "are likely to be down dramatically for the foreseeable future" with no "meaningful recovery" until a vaccine is made available to the public.

Last Sunday, the U.S. State Department surprised the industry by announcing that Americans, particularly those who are elderly with underlying health conditions, should stay off cruise ships. The industry is working with Vice President Mike Pence on a proposal to keep ships operating.

Asked about the industry's financial prospects in an email this week, the Cruise Lines International Association, an industry trade group based in Washington, D.C., deferred, saying, "all of this is outside of our purview as a membership trade association.

Passengers disembark from the cruise ship Carnival Breeze at Port Canaveral on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

"Our focus right now is developing a plan responsive to the vice president's request to continue to help ensure the health and safety of cruise passengers, crews and the communities we visit," a spokeswoman said.

The atmosphere is a far cry from December, when the association was upbeat about its members' prospects for this year. In a "state of the industry outlook," it predicted that 32 million passengers would set sail in 2020, up 2 million from the year before. "To meet ongoing demand, CLIA cruise lines are scheduled to debut 19 new ocean ships in the upcoming year, resulting in a total of 278 ships projected to be in operation by the end of 2020," the report said.

The CLIA report also asserted that "the attitude around cruising is changing, no matter the generation. More than 66% of Generation X and 71% of Millennials have a more positive attitude about cruising compared to two years ago." And the number of single adults cruising is growing globally, the report added.

Then, almost overnight, the virus invaded the industry.

Investment adviser Steven Wagner, CEO and co-founder of Omnia Family Wealth in Aventura, said it's unclear how long the crisis will last "and what kind of permanent effect it has or whether it has any permanent effect whatever."

"It's really hard to model out," he said. "You tell me how long this is going to be an issue and then you can say what the effect is going to be."

"Right now it's getting in the headlines and it is having an effect on people's choices," he added. "The industry itself is very resilient because by and large most people really enjoy cruising. History shows us as Americans we tend to get back to things that we enjoy."