Housing Authority scholarships to help five college-bound residents

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas awarded five students with scholarships worth $1,000 each through the InSight Scholarship Program on Friday morning.

InSight is a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors who are HATT residents or participants and are seeking post-secondary education at an accredited educational institution, or residents/participants who are high school seniors already enrolled in a higher educational program.

The scholarships went to:

— Kandee Arnett, Prairie View A&M Nursing

— Denise Stewart, Texarkana College Nursing

— Chiquita Trotter, South-West Medical Academy Pharmacy Tech

— April White, Bryant and Stratton College Paralegal Studies

— Talandria Johnson, Texarkana College Criminal Justice

Among other requirements to receive the scholarship, the students submitted essays of no more than 2,000 words describing how they plan to use higher education to enhance their futures.

"We are really excited about this new scholarship, as this is the first time we have given it," HATT Board Chair Melva Flowers said during the ceremony. "I'm extremely honored to be able to do so and personally proud of each of you and the staff of HATT.

"Each of our recipients give us hope for a brighter future because the board of commissioners and the leadership team here at HATT believe strongly in education. We believe that if we are to change the world and to change our community, it has to be done through education."

HATT CEO Antonio Williams said the new program was the brainchild of Ronnie Odom, director of affordable housing. Odom presented the scholarships to each student.

Texarkana College Dean of Students Robert Jones gave remarks during the ceremony, expressing the importance of getting an education through available resources in the community.

Williams concluded the ceremony by speaking about the importance of surrounding yourself with like-minded people who want to achieve similar goals as you while in school.

"There's strength in numbers," he told the students. "I'm very proud and happy for all of you. And I'm looking forward to you guys graduating. Keep in touch with us with all your progress."